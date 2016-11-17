View Print Edition

Kamala Harris Sworn in as U.S. Senator

Education
11-17-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   A major focus of Tuesday’s council meeting involved a change in the way school board elections are held in Inglewood.   

10-20-2016
- by Angelica

Eleven year-old resident makes film about his experience   As many as 10,000 students and millions online said no to bullying last week in Inglewoo

09-22-2016
- by Angelica

By Glenda Brass, MBA   For renters who aspire to be home owners, transitioning from an apartment to a house requires a shift in their thinking that

Politics
11-17-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey It’s not the type of response one would expect after a presidential election in America.  Sure, there’s always disappointment

11-10-2016
- by Angelica

The long, grueling 18-month ordeal, known as the 2016 Presidential Race, came to a surprising end on Tuesday when Republican Donald Trump defeated Dem

11-04-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   After his bombshell announcement to reopen the Hillary Clinton email investigation last week, FBI Director James Comey has gon

Entertainment
12-29-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   Shocking and unbelievably long.  From exploding cell phones to the reality that there will be a President Trump, 2016 has bee

12-22-2016
- by Angelica

Acclaimed filmmaker and television producer Lee Daniels has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.     As co-creator of Fox’s hit drama,

08-18-2016
- by Angelica

By Angel Johnson   Simone Biles isn’t the only African American from Texas making history in the Olympics. In fact, there is a new Simone in town

Community
01-05-2017
- by Angelica

On Monday, January 16, 2017 the City of Inglewood will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration.  This year’s memorial of Dr. Ki

12-22-2016
- by Angelica

Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without the lights, nativity scenes, and Santa and his crew.  And Christmas in L.A. wouldn’t be the same wit

12-22-2016
- by Angelica

She didn’t want the ticket. And she bought it at a store where she normally doesn’t shop.    But Compton resident Jacqueline Brady wound up wi

