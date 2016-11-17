View Print Edition

Black Folks Historically Significant in Fight for Equality

By Veronica Mackey Long before the Occupy Wall Street Movement, Black Lives Matter or—more recently—the Million Women's March, Black Americans were leading the…

Get Inspired by These Black Thought Leaders

When we think about Black History Month, athletes, entertainers, inventors, scientists and entrepreneurs all come to mind. While we recognize the great achievements…

Legality of Ban on Muslim Travel Questioned

The Trump Administration isn't calling it a ban on Muslims, but a travel ban. However, semantics matter little to the thousands left stranded…

Atlanta Activist Says Super Bowl Eases Racial Tension

Atlanta community activist Orrin "Checkmate" Hudson is using his enthusiasm for the game of chess to encourage the NFL to open the Georgia…

City of Inglewood 2016 Year In Review Video

2016 was one of the most dynamic and exciting years in the history of the City of Inglewood was founded in 1908. Sometimes,…

Education
School Board Requests New Election Measure
11-17-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   A major focus of Tuesday’s council meeting involved a change in the way school board elections are held in Inglewood.   

Be Strong Tour Brings Anti-Bullying Message to Inglewood
10-20-2016
- by Angelica

Eleven year-old resident makes film about his experience   As many as 10,000 students and millions online said no to bullying last week in Inglewoo

A Few Things Renters Should Know About Owning
09-22-2016
- by Angelica

By Glenda Brass, MBA   For renters who aspire to be home owners, transitioning from an apartment to a house requires a shift in their thinking that

Politics
Democrats Say Why They Won’t Attend Inauguration
01-23-2017
- by Angelica

The number of Democrats vowing to boycott the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump has now grown to 58.  The swearing in ceremony will take p

Welcome to the Divided States of America
11-17-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey It's not the type of response one would expect after a presidential election in America.  Sure, there's always disappointment

Trump Ends Long Political Season With Dramatic Finish
11-10-2016
- by Angelica

The long, grueling 18-month ordeal, known as the 2016 Presidential Race, came to a surprising end on Tuesday when Republican Donald Trump defeated Dem

Entertainment
2016: The Year That Was. . .
12-29-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   Shocking and unbelievably long.  From exploding cell phones to the reality that there will be a President Trump, 2016 has bee

Lee Daniels Gets His Star
12-22-2016
- by Angelica

Acclaimed filmmaker and television producer Lee Daniels has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.     As co-creator of Fox's hit drama,

Simone Manuel Wins Gold
08-18-2016
- by Angelica

By Angel Johnson   Simone Biles isn't the only African American from Texas making history in the Olympics. In fact, there is a new Simone in town

Community
Millennials Make Voices Known in Inglewood City Hall
02-02-2017
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   Tuesday’s council meeting welcomed several fresh faces.  Millennials lined  up to speak their mind about changes and impro

Inglewood Barbers Honored for Helping Boys Read
01-26-2017
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   On Tuesday, Mayor James Butts and Inglewood Councilmen Alex Padilla and Ralph Franklin presented a commendation to Books, Boys

Dr. Martin Luther King’s Legacy Today
Dr. Martin Luther King’s Legacy Today
01-23-2017
- by Angelica

By Anne Cheek La Rose   What a glorious day it was to celebrate Dr King’s birthday and his legacy!  Sunny, not a cloud in the sky and warm enoug

