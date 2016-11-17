View Print Edition

Pat Means, Beloved Magazine Publisher, Dies

Pat Means, the beloved publisher and co-founder of Turning Point Magazine has died. Details of her death were not immediately available, however a… Read more

By Veronica Mackey With just days left in the White House, President Barack Obama gave his farewell speech on Tuesday in Chicago, his… Read more

Dylann Roof, the convicted shooter of 12 victims—all African Americans—in the Emanuel AME Church massacre in Charleston, SC, was sentenced to death on… Read more

If you can’t make it to the MLK Museum in Washington DC on Monday, Jan. 16 to honor the slain civil rights leader,… Read more

2016 was one of the most dynamic and exciting years in the history of the City of Inglewood was founded in 1908. Sometimes,… Read more

Education
School Board Requests New Election Measure
11-17-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   A major focus of Tuesday’s council meeting involved a change in the way school board elections are held in Inglewood.   

Be Strong Tour Brings Anti-Bullying Message to Inglewood
10-20-2016
- by Angelica

Eleven year-old resident makes film about his experience   As many as 10,000 students and millions online said no to bullying last week in Inglewoo

A Few Things Renters Should Know About Owning
09-22-2016
- by Angelica

By Glenda Brass, MBA   For renters who aspire to be home owners, transitioning from an apartment to a house requires a shift in their thinking that

Politics
Welcome to the Divided States of America
11-17-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey It’s not the type of response one would expect after a presidential election in America.  Sure, there’s always disappointment

Trump Ends Long Political Season With Dramatic Finish
11-10-2016
- by Angelica

The long, grueling 18-month ordeal, known as the 2016 Presidential Race, came to a surprising end on Tuesday when Republican Donald Trump defeated Dem

Making Sense of Comey’s ‘October Surprise’ Is he scared of the GOP or out to rig this election?
11-04-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   After his bombshell announcement to reopen the Hillary Clinton email investigation last week, FBI Director James Comey has gon

Entertainment
2016: The Year That Was. . .
12-29-2016
- by Angelica

By Veronica Mackey   Shocking and unbelievably long.  From exploding cell phones to the reality that there will be a President Trump, 2016 has bee

Lee Daniels Gets His Star
12-22-2016
- by Angelica

Acclaimed filmmaker and television producer Lee Daniels has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.     As co-creator of Fox’s hit drama,

Simone Manuel Wins Gold
08-18-2016
- by Angelica

By Angel Johnson   Simone Biles isn’t the only African American from Texas making history in the Olympics. In fact, there is a new Simone in town

Community
Inglewood, L.A., Long Beach to Host MLK Day Events
01-12-2017
- by Angelica

If you can’t make it to the MLK Museum in Washington DC on Monday, Jan. 16 to honor the slain civil rights leader, there are plenty of ways to pay y

Inglewood Celebrates the Life, Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
01-05-2017
- by Angelica

On Monday, January 16, 2017 the City of Inglewood will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration.  This year’s memorial of Dr. Ki

Inglewood a ‘Must-See’ for Holiday Lights
12-22-2016
- by Angelica

Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without the lights, nativity scenes, and Santa and his crew.  And Christmas in L.A. wouldn’t be the same wit

